Funding boost for Saddleworth outdoor activity centre

AN OUTDOOR education centre in Delph has received a funding boost to carry out much-needed repairs to its roof.

People of all ages have been enjoying outdoor and adventurous activities at Castleshaw Centre for more than 100 years.

The centre on Waterworks Road – which was donated to Oldham Council in 1916 by the Oldham Poor Children’s Holiday Association – offers abseiling, canoeing, kayaking, mountain biking, raft building, orienteering and much more.

It has just received some good news that, after entering a competitive process, it has been awarded £165,000 from the Youth Investment Fund.

Councillor Shaid Mushtaq, Oldham Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “I’m thrilled that we’ve been successful in getting this funding for improvements to the roof at Castleshaw.

“The centre provides opportunities for people to enjoy activities they may otherwise have never had the chance to experience, so it’s important we do all we can to ensure these opportunities continue for generations of Oldhamers to come.”

The centre is one of 140 youth projects in England to benefit from a Youth Investment Fund grant.

It has been announced by the funder, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the charity Social Investment Business, who is delivering the grant programme in partnership with Key Fund, National Youth Agency and Resonance.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

