Funding boost gives Springhead club new lease of life

A SADDLEWORTH social club has been given a new lease of life thanks to a grant of more than £30,000.

Springhead Sports and Social Club, on Oldham Road, boasts completely refurbished facilities after members secured the money from the Valencia Communities Fund.

Chairs have been reupholstered, tables refurbished, a new carpet has been laid and a burst of energy has been introduced to the venue, which has been there for over 100 years.

In addition, the club has funded a new sign and shutter, as well as rendering and external decorations to provide a new and modern look.

And it has already paid dividends, with new groups using it as their base, including fly-fishing to beekeeping to playing the ukelele to watching Laurel and Hardy films!

Membership is steadily increasing with now over 600 members. There is also a bowling green and a thriving crown green bowling membership.

Lorna Matley, the president of the club, initiated contact with Valencia Communities Funding and a six-month process to secure the funding, followed by about two months’ worth of work, saw treasurer Linda Walch lead committee members in interviews and assessments.

The work was overseen by Tony Walch, club secretary.

Tony said: “We didn’t really know where to go until someone put us in touch with the Valencia Communities Fund.

“We had to prove we were working with the community and had to get three estimates for the cost of everything. Valencia Communities Fund were very supportive and are very nice to work with.

“The place was tired, the roof was leaking, the furniture was in poor condition and the carpet was worn. We knew that it would be very costly to carry out the work needed to update the club and without this funding it would not have been possible.”

Committee member Glenn Shallcross said of the rejuvenation: “It’s fantastic and people are clearly using the club more.

“Other organisations seeing the improvement will hopefully be inspired to look into funding opportunities for their projects.

“A lot of people used to pass the club without noticing it but there have been a lot of positive comments about the new look.

“The whole thing needed freshening up and the funding secured has enabled this to happen, not only revitalising the inside but also unseen and vitally important improvements like the new roofing.”

The Valencia Communities Fund is recognised with a plaque at the entrance. The effects of the grant can be seen instantly, with a celebration on September 8.

