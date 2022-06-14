Fundraiser set challenge to help 10 local charities and groups

A DETERMINED fundraiser who smashed her £10,000 target in just 10 weeks is now turning her attention to helping even more charities.

Sarah Tate, from Lees, raised the whopping amount through tackling a series of physical challenges and hosting fundraising events.

The money was raised for 11-year-old Tehyah, who suffers from rare genetic disorder General Arterial Calcification in Infancy (GACI) and can no longer talk, eat, walk, or go to the toilet.

Now after supporting the Greenfield youngster, Sarah wants to raise funds for 10 other charities by taking on a different challenge each month until the end of February next year.

She explained: “The £10,000 was raised in far less time than I anticipated, which is fantastic.

“But now, due to personal reasons, I am moving on to raise money for other charities throughout the year.

“I want to do it to lose weight but also to support local causes, groups and charities.

“We have tried to pick charities that are local and will mean something to a lot of people. We might not raise a lot of money each month but for the local charities it will still make a big difference.”

The first charity to benefit will be Maggie’s Oldham cancer centre, based in the grounds of The Royal Oldham Hospital.

To raise funds, Sarah is swimming the equivalent of the English Channel – 21 miles – throughout May, which is 1,302 lengths of local swimming pool.

“I am loving it,” she said. “It’s hard but if I can undertake challenges to improve my health and fitness while raising money to give those in need a better quality of life, then I will keep pushing myself.”

In June, Sarah will be supporting Leesfield Pre-School – which is the only one in the area and is rated outstanding by Ofsted and which her eldest daughter attended and her younger daughter will be at until July this year.

She will complete 150k throughout June to raise funds, and the children are also getting involved by doing daily laps of the school field.

As well as financial support, Sarah is also appealing for donations of items such as A4 paper, baby wipes, pens, chunky felt tips, envelopes, tissues, toilet rolls, and craft type items.

And any tombola prizes for a Summer Fair planned for the start of July at the pre-school, which has some places still available for September, will also be welcome.

Sarah added: “The pre-school has been going for more than 30 years but like most businesses after they Covid pandemic they are struggling.

“I want to support them and my daughter is leaving this summer so it will be my last chance to help out. I would hate to see them go under.”

Extra funds will be added for each charity from proceeds raised from teddy cards, football cards and raffles that Sarah is running on her Facebook page ‘Sarah’s Year of Change’.

And there will be a Just Giving set up for each chosen charity – open throughout the month and for three months after – so people can donate directly online.

Sarah is welcoming ideas for different physical challenges to tackle later in the year. Anyone with suggestions, or donations of money or items, can contact her on Facebook or on 07788 255927.

Anyone offering donations, or for more information about places for September at Leesfield Pre-School, can contact them on 0161 633 0325.

