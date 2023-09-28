Fundraising ‘Breakfast for Palestine’ to support women’s education

TUCK in at a ‘Breakfast for Palestine’ to raise help funds to enable women in Gaza and the West Bank to access higher education.

The buffet breakfast is being held on Saturday, November 18 and is organised by the Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund.

It will take place at Uppermill Methodist Church Hall from 10.30am-1pm (programme from 11am). All are welcome, fundraising by donation.

The Autumn fundraiser will also feature an update from Gaza, readings and short films from and about the Fund’s students and their friends, the Fund’s AGM, stalls and a raffle.

The event is the latest organised by the Fund, with previous fundraisers including walks and rides, picnics and talks.

For more information about the event or the Fund, email: saddleworth.pwsf@gmail.com

