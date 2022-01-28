Fundraising rower Frank Rothwell named new ambassador for business

FUNDRAISER and record-holding rower Frank Rothwell has been named Oldham Council’s new Ambassador for Business.

The Greenfield-based businessman, who is owner and founder of Manchester Cabins, became the oldest man to row unassisted across the Atlantic Ocean last year, raising more than £1 million for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Over the years, he has supported many local organisations and, last year, donated £30,000 to Action Together to help the charity continue its vital work supporting the community throughout the pandemic.

Now, Oldham Council Leader Arooj Shah has named him the first Ambassador for Business and he will provide an expert voice and help steer the borough’s approach to supporting and growing local businesses.

Frank said: “I am truly honoured to be offered the position of Business Ambassador for Oldham.

“I know from experience that when local businesses are successful there is a natural positive effect which benefits the wider community and promotes a better life for all residents.

“This in turn brings in new business, and exciting opportunities perpetuate the continued improvement for all of Oldham.

“My first action is to encourage Oldham’s businesses to attend the next breakfast meeting with Cllr Shah and Harry Catherall, the Chief Executive, at Mahdlo.

“At the meeting, Arooj and Harry will explain the vision and direction of the Council, which will be followed by a question and answer session.

“I look forward to proactively supporting the link between the Council and Oldham’s fantastic businesses, while promoting Oldham as ‘the place’ to do business.”

Cllr Shah said: “I’m delighted Frank has agreed to become business ambassador for Oldham Council.

“His business expertise, knowledge of the borough, and deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges we face will be invaluable as we aim to enable businesses here to start up, grow, and thrive.”

The eldest of five children, Frank left school at 14, with his only qualification being ‘a 25 yards swimming certificate’.

His first job was as an apprentice farm tractor mechanic but, at 19, after achieving a City and Guilds in Mechanical Engineering, he became a bulldozer mechanic on the M62 construction project.

He moved on to working as a mechanic in the copper mines in Zambia and also as a foreman on the Dubai Dry Dock project.

Frank set up his Manchester Cabins business in 1979, aged 28, from his home in Royton. He retired last year and the family business is now managed by son Luke and daughter Su.

• The next Business Breakfast will be held at 8am on Thursday, March 3 at Madhlo Youth Zone, in Egerton Street. Find out more and register online: www.mahdloyz.org

• Oldham Council has appointed councillor Colin McLaren as VCSE Ambassador to further improve the working relationship between the council and the voluntary, community, faith, and social enterprise sector in the borough.

Cllr McLaren will be responsible for the delivery of the recommendations agreed by the council in the Greater Manchester VCSE Accord.

Greater Manchester leaders in local government, health and the VCSE sector signed the Accord last September with the aim of working together to tackle inequalities.

More details about the GM VCSE Accord, can be found at vcseleadershipgm.org.uk

