Funds help secure future of Friezland Arena

REPAIR works are underway at Friezland Arena thanks to a grant of £18,410 from Oldham Council’s Local Investment Fund scheme.

Friezland User Group (FUG) successfully bid for the money, with support from ward councillors, and will add to funds raised at their events over the last few years and donations received through the Friends of Friezland scheme and the recent Crowdfunder.

The money will enable much-needed work to be carried out at the arena, off Manchester Road in Greenfield, including new drainage, re-levelling the base and surface and replacing the last of the original fencing.

FUG has also been pledged £630 from Natural England through the Pennine National Trails Partnershipto go towards the replacement of the corral fencing.

Samantha Bentley, FUG chair, said: “The much-welcomed money will be used to update the arena, which has been down for 30 years, and secure its long-term future.

“We would like to convey a huge thank you to everyone past and present for all their dedication, support and volunteering their time to Friezland User Group Friends of Friezland.

“Thank you also to the councillors who helped us to secure this grant. Hopefully with this work it will take it in to the future for many to enjoy.”



The works started on March 7 and the arena and cobbled car park will be closed for approximately three weeks. There is alternative car parking at Croft Edge car park or the lay-by on Manchester Road.

Then events and the show season will resume, including a family horse show in August, Pony Party in October, Fun Trec in October and the Horseman’s Carol Service in December. Find out more on Facebook: Friezland Usergroup.

• If you want to help FUG maintain Friezland Arena, you can become a Friend of Friezland and make an annual donation. Find out more on their Facebook page.



• Funding of £467,000 was awarded to neighbourhood projects across the borough from the latest round of Oldham Council’s Local Investment Fund scheme.

The sub-committee approved the money for 18 projects after receiving 42 expressions of interest from elected members.

As featured in the Independent’s January edition, a bid for £10,000 to repair the back of Springhead Community Centre, which is home to numerous local groups and organisations, was successful.

And in Lydgate, £20,000 was awarded to go towards the community association’s project to renovate the Parish Hall and transform it into a hub for the village.

