Further growth for firm’s Private Client department

O’DONNELL Solicitors continues to trail blaze with another key appointment as Jill Waddington joins their Private Client department at the end of May.

Jill, a Partner of Huddersfield-based Ridley Hall Solicitors, will be based in the firm’s Uppermill office with head of department and director Rebecca O’Donnell and her team.

A senior qualified solicitor, Jill has more than 17 years’ experience in all aspects of private client work and specialises in wills, estate and tax planning, trusts, probate and estate administration, powers of attorney and court of protection work.

She is a fully qualified member of Solicitors for the Elderly and a full member of the Private Client Section of the Law Society.

Jill, who lives in Dobcross with her family, was recognised as a leading lawyer in the 2021 Legal 500 and O’Donnell Solicitors are pleased to welcome her to the team.

One of O’Donnell Solicitors’ key offerings is being able to provide its clients with a city centre level of expert advice at a convenient location.

Rebecca said: “We are excited to welcome Jill to the firm. She is a highly skilled, technically competent solicitor with a compassionate personality.

“The firm continues to grow from strength to strength and attract the very best talent and Jill’s appointment will enable clients’ needs to be met more efficiently and will speed up processes at what can be difficult times, such is the high level of demand.

“As a local lady, Jill brings an excellent wealth of experience and knowledge.”

Having an office in Uppermill enables the firm to meet local clients at a convenient location with the additional advantage of a more discreet private setting for appointments at the firm’s 6000 sq ft Grasscroft offices where required.

They have also recently acquired bigger premises in Uppermill, which they hope to open by autumn.

O’Donnell Solicitors was launched five years ago by husband and wife James and Rebecca O’Donnell and looks forward to further expansion through 2021.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

