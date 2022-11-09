Gallery Oldham celebrates Oldham-born ‘Father of modern English football’

JUST days before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, Gallery Oldham is launching a new exhibition to celebrate the life and achievements of the first manager of the England men’s football team – Sir Walter Winterbottom.

Born in Werneth in 1913, Walter was an excellent student. He also starred on the football pitch and played locally, including for Royton Amateurs.

It was while playing for Mossley that he was spotted by Manchester United.

He signed for the Red Devils and played two seasons with them before the Second World War.

In 1946 the Football Association appointed Walter Winterbottom as Director of Coaching and Manager of the England team. He was just 34 and the first national team manager.

The exhibition, which opens on November 15, brings together a collection of memorabilia and images from the family archive.

It includes personal items such as the congratulatory telegram Walter received from Royton Amateurs FC after he first played for Manchester United.

It also charts his time as the manager of England who took the team to four World Cup Finals ― Brazil, Switzerland, Sweden and Chile. His team reached the quarterfinals in 1954 and 1962, laying the foundations for England’s victory in 1966.

Sir Walter remains England’s first, youngest, and longest serving manager. He was knighted for his services to sport in 1978.

Councillor Elaine Taylor, Oldham Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, said: “Sir Walter Winterbottom is another great and talented Oldhamer.

“It is really important to us that we celebrate our history and heritage, and Sir Walter is a big part of that.

“With the World Cup starting soon, this is a perfect opportunity to go and visit Gallery Oldham and learn about the borough’s links with football history.”

After the exhibition launch on 15 November you can hear a talk by the author Graham Morse. Graham’s book, ‘Sir Walter Winterbottom: The Father of Modern English Football’ is the definitive account of his life and career.

‘Sir Walter Winterbottom: The Father of Modern English Football’ will be on display in the Gallery Oldham foyer until 17 December.