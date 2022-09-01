Gardens bloom bright for competition

FROM container displays to gardens large and small, there were colourful and creative entries of all kinds in this year’s Saddleworth in Bloom competition.

Homes and pubs across the area put on their best shows for the judges, who visited every garden on the final day despite damp weather.

Saddleworth Parish Council chairman Cllr Pam Byrne was unable to attend but was represented by council colleagues, horticulturalist Nick Atkinson, and Cllr Dan Costello who came on a Civic visit from Tameside.

Nick, who is a Horticulture/Landscape Tutor at Oldham College, said: “It was a very busy day to get around all the garden entries and we wish we could have spent longer talking to the keen and proud gardeners in each category.

“The community gardens were inspiring and a standout for myself was the old Saddleworth Railway Station entry with the attention to detail. Also the Old Bell Pub with the Koi Carp pound and large hanging baskets.

“Credit to all the gardens whether small or large!”

