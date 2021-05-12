Gear up for epic Motorsport Festival

A NEW Motorsport Festival is coming to Yorkshire for the first time ever this June.

The Yorkshire Motorsport Festival (YMSF) was meant to make its debut in 2020 but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the three-day event is now back on track after being given the all-clear by Motorsport UK and Kirklees Council, subject to compliance with national restrictions.

The family-friendly event will take place on June 25-27 across a 125-acre site on the outskirts of Holmfirth, with an eye-catching line-up of vehicles for motoring enthusiasts to admire as well as fun for all the family.

There will be super and hyper-cars, vintage classics, retro sports, special saloons, modified rallies, stock cars and ornate American hot rods as well as big trucks, vintage tractors and classic plant vehicles.

There will be closed-road hillclimb, with competing cars including the Benjafields Bentleys featuring pre-war vintage models in celebration of the 100th anniversary of hill climbs in the Holmfirth area.

Other cars taking part over the weekend include Jaguars, Special Saloons, Sports-Racing and GT cars, some helmed by champion drivers and top names in motorsport, so don’t forget to collect your autographs via the souvenir programme.

There will also be an event field packed with family entertainment including a vintage fun fair, sheep theatre, army encampment, cheerleaders, a children’s beach, live music stage, artisan food and drink and a luxury shopping village.

See astounding stunts from Vander Super Heroes Wheel of Death Show, catch the adrenalin-fuelled Formula One demonstration and watch Ilkley Motors Club showing off their rally driving skills.

Early evenings feature a full line-up of live music, for which tickets can be purchased separately. Visit the website for more details and to see the line-up.

Michael McErlain, CEO of the YMSF said, “We are delighted to have the full support of Motorsports UK and local residents.

“We are in full throttle as we prepare for the Festival. We are delighted to announce our ambassador, ex- F1 driver and television presenter Karun Chandhok and special guest Sarah Crabtree from UKTV’s Bangers & Cash.

“This is something truly spectacular that people can look forward to that combines the best of the country’s motorsport attractions with the added attraction of family entertainment.

“Most of the activities take place outside, and we are putting every precaution in place, going the extra mile, to ensure our event is safe for everyone.

“We are operating a no cash event, with all transactions completed by contactless payments, and we ask all visitors to comply with our safety directions and advisories.”

Other COVID procedures will be in place including sanitising stations.

There is onsite camping and caravan hire close by so you can visit for a day or stay the whole weekend.

The event is supporting Yorkshire Air Ambulance, who will also have a presence over the weekend.

Tickets are priced at £20 for adults for a one-day pass or £50 for a three-day pass; £10 for juniors (aged 10-15) for a one-day pass or £25 for a three-day pass; £45 for a one-day family pass (two adults plus three children under 16) or £75 for a three-day family pass.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go online: https://ymsf.net

