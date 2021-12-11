Generous Denshaw residents collect gifts galore to ensure Happy Christmas for youngsters

KIND-HEARTED Denshaw residents have collected a variety of presents for children who might otherwise have gone without at Christmas.

Mum of two Jen Russell hit upon the idea and received great assistance, sorting and packing the toys, books and chocolate from fellow local Karen Travis.

A total of 68 books, 66 chocolate gifts and 69 toys were collected and donated to the Salvation Army at Failsworth for them to distribute via local schools.

Mike Allen from the Salvation Army said: “All the gifts donated will go to make a lot of children very happy this Christmas.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

