Get green with the ‘Green Talk Greenfield’ discussion group

THE Green Talk Greenfield team has decided to move its first talk and discussion due to the Covid pandemic from Thursday, January 20 to Thursday, February 17 at 7pm at the Satellite Centre on Wellington Road.

All are welcome to attend what promises to be an engaged discussion led by local gardening guru/green campaigner Alan Price about ‘Growing food for a greener world’.

Future dates are:

March 17 – The Climate Crisis and its causes

April 21 – Campaigning and Promotion of green issues

May 19 – Recycling and Rubbish (OMBC & Tesco)

June 16 – Travelling Green and Transport Issues

July 21 – Local Greenbelt Issues/Keeping Green

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

