Get in the festive spirit with the Diggle Christmas Special

A SADDLEWORTH village is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the festive season this year.

Fast forward to Saturday, December 9, and the church alongside Diggle Village Association will be holding the ‘Diggle Christmas Special’ – with plenty of fun planned.

The church in Leeside will open at 2.45pm, with mulled wine, homemade bakes, tea and coffee on sale.

There will be a Christingle service from 4pm to 4.45pm.

Then, it’s the village’s big lights switch-on at the Diggle Hotel from 5.30pm, before the festivities continue with Christmas tunes from Diggle Community Brass Band.

Everyone is welcome to attend all the events.

