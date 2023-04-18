Get involved with Saddleworth Players

SADDLEWORTH Players are giving people the chance to get involved, whether it be on or off stage, as they launch their new season.

The group, based at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre, is holding an evening event where anyone interested can put themselves forward.

Over a drink, the play directors for the season will talk through the plays for next season and explain what is still to be cast and crewed.

Not all the shows are cast and Saddleworth Players plan to audition the last two shows as well as fill gaps in the first three if needed.

But it is not just on-stage talent they are seeking, they also need crew to make the shows.

So whether that be working backstage or even at the bar and front of house, the Players want to hear from you or see you at the event on Sunday, April 23.

A spokesman said: “We really need people to do all the roles, so please come along and be prepared to do crew roles or front of house as well as acting on the stage.

“We’re also welcoming new players. Now’s the time to step up onto the greatest stage in Saddleworth.”

Saddleworth Players launch their new season in the theatre’s bar on Sunday, April 23, with people asked to get there at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

If you are interested, you are more than welcome to attend.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

