Get round your kitchen table to support people with cancer

CANCER support charity Maggie’s Oldham is encouraging people to get together with their friends, families, communities and workplaces on Friday, March 25 to fundraise for Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day.

Events can be as simple as a bake sale or games night – anything centred around a kitchen table – to raise funds for the centre which provides vital support to people living with cancer in Oldham and the surrounding areas.

Trish Morgan, Centre Head at Maggie’s Oldham, said: “It has been a difficult couple of years for everyone, so hosting a Kitchen Table Day is great opportunity for people to get together safely, have fun and raise funds to help us to support people with cancer and their family and friends at a very hard time in their lives.” Register now for your free pack, t-shirt and bunting at maggies.org/kitchentableday and share photos of your event on social media using the hashtag #kitchentableday

Built in the grounds of the Royal Oldham Hospital, Maggie’s Oldham is a warm and welcoming place, with qualified professionals on hand to offer support to improve physical and emotional wellbeing to people with cancer and their family and friends. Support is available from professional staff in the centre, online and over the phone.

The kitchen table is often the first stop for new visitors to Maggie’s Oldham so they can relax with a cup of tea, perhaps join in the conversation and meet a member of Maggie’s professional staff.

Every Maggie’s centre follows the ideas about cancer care originally laid out by Maggie Keswick Jencks who lived with advanced cancer for two years and was determined to not “lose the joy of living in the fear of dying”.

She believed people needed information, stress-reducing strategies, psychological support and the opportunity to meet other people in similar circumstances in a relaxed and beautiful setting.

To find out more about your local Maggie’s and see how the Centre supports people living with cancer, visit the centre at The Sir Norman Stoller Building, The Royal Oldham Hospital, Rochdale Road, OL1 2JH or call 0161 989 0550.

For further information about Maggie’s Oldham go online: maggies.org/oldham

