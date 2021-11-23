Get trendy this Christmas with Housing Units

A GROTTO of festive delights is in store at Housing Units with everything you need for your home this Christmas.

Not only are you presented with a wide range of brands and products, but you are also surrounded by inspiration of how to style your house to perfection, from table-scapes to reading corners.

Visit the popular store in Failsworth to take a look at the different trends in the Christmas department.



Traditional festive décor remains a customer favourite – from crafted drummer boys, furs, natural textures, and golden reindeer which gives a timeless look.

Modern touches also make their way to the forefront for some festive layouts. Shades of blue, including turquoise and cobalt, are teamed with metallics such as bronze and ice silver.

For those searching for a more Art Deco inspired Christmas design, there is a gold, black and leopard print alternative.

From brushed gold candle sticks to eclectic animal print baubles, this trend is the epitome of glitz and glam, and perfect to take you right through to a Great Gatsby-esque New Year’s Eve party.

For a house filled with children’s laughter, what better way to decorate for Christmas than with swans, unicorns, snowmen and white fur covered reindeer?



There are rows upon rows of baubles to choose from, all to match the pink and mint green colour pallet.

Visit the website www.housingunits.co.uk to find out more about all the trends and brands stocked at Housing Units, directions to the store and opening times.

