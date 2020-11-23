Getting the humps? Speed ‘cushions’ proposed for busy Greenfield road

A Saddleworth road is earmarked to receive road humps as part of new traffic calming measures.

Three pairs of speed bumps are proposed to be laid down on Chew Valley Road, Greenfield adjacent to St Mary’s C of E Primary School.

A consultation is now underway for Oldham Council’s traffic calming scheme which will cost £15,000 to implement.

It is separate to the recent reduction of speed limits in Uppermill as part of the Council’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic to aid in social distancing for pedestrians.

Residents have until Monday, December 7, 2020 to submit to comments about the proposals to supplement the school safety zone.

The bumps will be 2.00 metres in length (approx 6’6”), 1.65 metres (approx 5’5”) in width and 75mm (approx 3 inches) high. The gradient will be 1:15.

A local authority report says: “St Mary’s Primary School no longer has a school crossing patrol. While the footway width of the north side has only recently been widened, there is no footway on the south side, west of the Chew Valley Road pedestrian entrance into the school grounds.

“Recent Government advice has promoted more healthier forms of exercise and encouraged more walking and cycling.

“The proposed traffic calming measures will moderate traffic speeds making it a safer environment for vulnerable road users.”

The report also states: “No personal injury accidents have been recorded in the study area during the last three years.”

One set of humps will be 18 metres from Chew Valley Road’s junction with St Mary’s Drive, the second, 85 metres from St Mary’s Drive and the third 50 metres from its junction with Manchester Road.

In October 2020, Saddleworth South ward councillors supported the introduction of a separate 20 miles per hour speed zone on the same stretch of Chew Valley Road.

They also pressed for a similar reduction on Manchester Road from the Clarence roundabout to the Nook. It is not clear if the latter has been approved and clarification has been sought from Oldham Council.

However, they have expressed reservations about the latest proposals on the grounds of noise nuisance and as a trip hazard to pedestrians.

Councillor Graham Sheldon said he supported the implementation of rumble strips and possible a pedestrian refuge.

Any objections or representations regarding the speed ‘cushions’ proposal should be sent to OMBC’s environment group solicitor, Civic Centre, West Street, Oldham, OL1 1UL Ref- LJM/TO20/29, in writing, together with the grounds for making them by December 7, 2020.

There are no plans to ask for speed restrictions on other parts of Chew Valley Road.

However, councillors are asking for more signage to indicate the mini roundabout at the bottom of St Marys Drive plus “serious calming measures” coming down from Dovestone A635 towards the Clarence Public house.

They have also now succeeded in persuading highways engineers to designate Den Lane, Moorgate and Mow Halls Lane as a 20mph limit.

Ladcastle Road, which links Dobcross and Greenfield, will also be the subject of a new 20 mph traffic regulation order along its length.Councillor Sheldon welcomed the decision to extend Uppermill High Street’s 20 mph zone to the side roads.

He said: “This is especially good news for the residents on Den Lane who have been concerned for some time about speeding vehicles, especially as there are quite a few families with children living there.”

Any objections or representations regarding the proposal should be sent to OMBC’s environment group solicitor, Civic Centre, West Street, Oldham, OL1 1UL Ref- LJM/TO20/29, in writing, together with the grounds for making them by December 7, 2020.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

