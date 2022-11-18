GGC Media to propel newspaper titles forward

EXCITING new plans have been revealed for two local news titles after they were acquired by a media company.

Saddleworth Independent, which covers the Saddleworth area of Oldham, and The Correspondent, which covers the Tameside borough to the east of Manchester, will adopt an online model following a deal with GGC Media.

As a result of the current financial climate, the decision to migrate to the new set up has been taken. Now both titles will go forward, with their existing social media platforms and websites, www.saddind.co.uk and www.tamesidecorrespondent.co.uk.

Covering news, sport and human interest stories in both the Saddleworth and Tameside areas, GGC Media consists of driving force Gemma Carter and Gary Carter, a national newspaper journalist with more than 20 years’ experience.

And they believe they can propel the titles into a new online market, while also developing its current audience.

They said: “The present financial climate means the decision to build ourselves online had to be taken, but this is not the end of Saddleworth Independent or The Correspondent.

“Instead, we will work with existing readers while attracting new ones to our platforms with the stories we generate.

“The titles have become really familiar and popular in their respective communities because of the focus it gives to them.

“The online world is ever-growing and we believe we can find a place which people will want to visit regularly with our style of local news reporting, while also holding people in authority to account.

“We are excited to be in a position to take the titles forward in an increasingly technological world. We believe we can take them to a new level.”

GGC Media can be contacted via email at gemma@ggcmedia.co.uk and gary@ggcmedia.co.uk.

Anybody wishing to make enquiries regarding advertising is welcome to do so at : gemma@ggcmedia.co.uk

