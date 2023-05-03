“Gig local” says Greenfield co-founder of Mossley arts centre

A Greenfield musician says ‘gig local’ as the the arts and community centre she co-founded steps up its live music programming this Spring.

Holly Prest, who in 2015 launched The Vale in Mossley with a group of fellow creatives, says that despite Saddleworth being full of music fans, many of their audiences come from outside of the region – from as far afield as Nottingham and Birmingham.

She said: “We bring the very best musical artists from all over the world right to the heart of Mossley, as well as platforming some of Greater Manchester’s rising stars and top talent. It’d be great to see even more of our lovely local audiences taking advantage of that.”

Holly says with the launch of The Vale’s new spring programme, the team is appealing to local music lovers to come and try something different in their own backyard.

“We understand that for many people money is very tight and it can be a risk to buy a ticket for an international act or even a style of music you are not familiar with,” she said. “With this in mind, we keep our ticket prices as low as possible – and our bar prices are highly competitive compared to Manchester city centre.

“By supporting your local venue, you can make a vital contribution to live arts and culture and to building a thriving creative community while having a great time!”

The Vale’s new spring programme will see a different international calibre band take to the stage on the last Saturday of every month between April and June.

In April (Saturday 29th), it will be Anarchy in the Ukulele, a formidable and energetic live act that is taking the ukulele scene by storm.

With influences from the disparate worlds of Americana, country, rock, and cheesy pop, the three-piece takes songs you think you know and twists them into something new and unexpected.

Support is from Leon The Pig Farmer, a Manchester-based Yorkshire beat poet and ex-serviceman who began writing verse to help him deal with a PTSD diagnosis.

May (Saturday 27th) sees Gambian multi-instrumentalist Suntou Susso – one of the best kora – a 22-stringed West African harp-lute – players in the world pay a rare visit.

Susso takes his unique role as a griot – an oral historian and storyteller – seriously, helping to preserve a 700-year-old Mandinka tradition.

His family includes some of the world’s most highly respected West African musicians: he is brother to Seckou Keita, described as the Hendrix of the kora. Susso has performed at the O2 Arena with Youssou N’Dour, on ITV’s This Morning, and at jazz festivals across Europe as well as WOMAD festival.

And in June (Saturday 24th), The Vale welcomes one of Manchester’s very own funky first families Buffalo Brothers, who have caught the eye of Radio 6 Music’s Craig Charles. Born of Manchester’s creative melting pot, Buffalo Brothers has earned a reputation for energetically executing explosive live sets of breathtakingly raw funk creations.

On a tireless mission to reach the ears and the souls of the global groove herd, the band has procured a famous fan in the form of Radio 6 Music presenter and Band on the Wall regular Craig Charles. Support is from Mossley’s own Mike Mellor, playing a mix of Spanish and Latin American classical guitar, with hints of flamenco.

The spring programme heralds the start of a more regular musical line up at the converted former textile mill on Micklehurst Road.

Launched on a shoestring eight years ago, the venue received a £1m upgrade in 2021, when the Northern Carnival Centre of Excellence opened within its walls.

The Vale’s live performance space and toilets are accessible and there are a limited number of accessible parking spaces. It is 15 minutes’ walk from Mossley train station.

Find out more about what’s on at The Vale

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

