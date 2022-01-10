Gin & Jammies with Dr Kershaw’s

BECOME the ultimate party planner and host a ‘Gin & Jammies’ soiree to enjoy with friends and family, fundraising for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice at the same time.

Grace Carr, the Royton based Hospice’s digital marketing and events executive, said: “Gin & Jammies is something I’ve wanted to launch since I started here.

“Those who sign up will receive a fundraising party pack packed with cocktail and mocktail recipes, party games and fundraising tips.

“Then set a date for your party, invite guests, get your jammies on and have fun! It’s a great way for friends to get together, have a great time and raise funds for Dr Kershaw’s.”

Rebecca Holland, a Hospice supporter and the first to sign up, said: “I’ve wanted to fundraise for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice but couldn’t quite decide what to do.

“Gin & Jammies is perfect and gives me chance now restrictions have eased to get all my friends together without the hustle and bustle of bars or pubs and have a fun night in while raising funds to help our local Hospice, who helps so many people across the local community.”

The event also offers those who sign up opportunity to purchase Dr Kershaw’s own newly launched gin, 1989-named after the year that the Hospice was established.

Made by award-winning Defiance Gin Distillery in Lees, it is a classic London Dry Gin, offering a specially crafted botanical flavour profile. It is now available to pre-order by contacting the Hospice’s Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984.

To find out more about the Gin & Jammies event, or download your party pack, visit: www.drkh.org.uk/GinandJammies or call 0161 624 9984.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in a peaceful and homely environment.

To find out more, visit www.drkh.org.uk or call the Hospice on 0161 624 2727.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

