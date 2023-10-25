Glam Rock royalty Sweet bring Full Circle Tour to Holmfirth

GLAM Rock royalty Sweet are back, and you’re not going to want to miss out come December as they go Full Circle!

The band has taken the world by storm for six decades and will be performing all their iconic hits on their UK tour, including Holmfirth Picturedrome on Friday, December 8.

All in all, that is 53 years of hit singles, 55 million albums and 34 number ones from a band that has stood the test of time.

Guitarist/vocalist Andy Scott, the sole surviving original member at of the band, is still fiercely protective of that legacy today as ever.

But he knows better than anyone that the long tours can’t carry on indefinitely, with the band now looking to ‘wind down’ some of their live commitments.

Andy explained: “This could be our last tour, but that doesn’t mean to say we’re not going to do any more gigs, just that we might not be doing 15-20 dates strung together. Then again, we might!”

Scoring 15 top 40 hits in the 70s, eight going top five – including classic 1973 UK No1 ‘Blockbuster’ – Sweet perfected the art of making memorable records in a highly-competitive era.

They bring fire and steel in the recording studio and glamour and excitement onto TV screens, as well as live passion too.

And that’s something Andy plus bandmates Paul Manzi (lead vocals), Bruce Bisland (drums, vocals), Lee Small (bass guitar, vocals) and Tom Cory (guitar, keyboards) are keen to ensure remains.

The present line-up has made an impact in the charts with recent single releases too.

You can witness that first-hand as they return to the road, starting their 13-date Full Circle Tour in Wrexham, where Andy played his first gig 60 years ago, and ending in Frome, Wiltshire.

Songs will go from the breakthrough hit ‘Co-Co’ in 1970 to 1978’s ‘Love is like Oxygen’ and all points between and beyond, including unforgettable classics such as ‘The Ballroom Blitz’, ‘Fox on the Run’, ‘Hellraiser’, ‘Little Willy’, ‘Teenage Rampage’, ‘Action’ and ‘Wig-Wam Bam’.

Tickets for the Tour are available online: www.thegigcartel.com/Artists-profiles/The-Sweet.htm

Find out more about the band on their website: www.thesweet.com/ or follow them on social media SweetOfficial.

