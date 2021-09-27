Glamorous Ladies Day raises funds for Dr Kershaw’s

THERE were colourful hats and dresses galore as a glamorous Ladies Day raised £1502.50 for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

The annual popular fundraiser could not be held as usual in June to celebrate Ladies Day at Ascot but instead long-term organiser Gill Bussey put on an event on August 19 during the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York.

Almost 70 ladies enjoyed welcome drinks, a three-course meal and afternoon tea.

Proceeds from the raffle and ticket sales will go to the Dr hospice, in Royton, which provides specialist palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in a peaceful and homely environment.

