Glovely stuff – sponsorship deal is great save for keeper Jack

A BUDDING young goalkeeper is receiving the kid glove treatment to help him fulfil his football dreams.

City fan Jack Mann, 11, is shot stopper for East Manchester Junior League side, Springhead Dynamites.

But keeping Dynamites on course for a third successive promotion business has been a costly business for proud dad Colm.

Jack, from Greenfield, who has had trials with Football League sides, Bolton and Rochdale, needs new gloves every six to eight weeks. At £40 a pair, the pounds have mounted up quicker than the points.

Now, a Saddleworth-based company has stepped in with a crucial save for the former Saddleworth 3Ds player.

Brothers Jamie – a coach with the Dynamites – and Simon Shaw from Shaw Construction have agreed to sponsor Jack’s gloves for the whole season.

“Jack’s doing very well and he was the coaches’ player of the season last season,” said Colm.

“But training three times a week as well as playing matches means his gloves get battered very quickly. He also attends Paul Oakes’ goalkeeping school twice a week.

“So, this is a great gesture and one we both really appreciate. Some teams don’t have a dedicated keeper but Jack has always wanted to be a goalie.

“I actually think it is a lonely position. If a team is winning you might not have much to do but if you are losing, no one remembers the 15 saves you have made, it’s the one you let in people do.

“But Jack really enjoys it. He is pretty fearless and known for his penalty saves. Supporting City, he is a big Ederson fan and he wants to progress and hopefully succeed with his football career.”

