GMP appeal following armed robbery at Ripponden Road shop

Police investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on Ripponden Road in Oldham have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers were called at around 7.30pm on Tuesday 10 March 2020 to reports that two men entered the Bargain Booze shop – armed with a suspected firearm and machete – and proceeded to threaten two members of staff and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The men fled the scene on foot and stole a large quantity of cash and cigarettes.

Both men were aged approximately between 25 and 35 and were around 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall with medium builds.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are urging anyone who may recognise either man to contact police.

Detective Constable Kathryn Morret, of GMP’s Oldham division, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the staff members involved in this incident, who were left understandably shaken as a result of this robbery.

“We have released images of two men we would like to speak to in connection with the incident and we want anyone who may have information to do the right thing and contact us.

“I ask anyone who believes they were around the area at the time to try and think back to that evening and try to recall whether they recognise the men pictured so we can establish further details about the events of that night.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 8999 quoting incident number 2516 of 10/03/2020. Details can also be anonymously passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

