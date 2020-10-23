GMP reminds residents to keep their homes light and locked

With the clocks due to go back an hour on Sunday 25 October, GMP has issued its annual reminder to residents to use simple steps to stop burglars using the shield of darkness and targeting their homes.

There is an increased threat of burglary during the winter months, often due to homes that are left in darkness signalling to burglars that no one is home, but there are precautions homeowners can take, such as using light timers, leaving lights on and even leaving the television on that will help deter criminals.

Figures show that one in three burglaries occur as a result of homes being unsecure, so GMP also recommends:

Always locking doors even when inside your home, or out of the house for a short time.

If you have one, setting your burglar alarm when leaving the house.

Keeping bins away from windows when they’re not being used as they can be used as a climbing aid for burglars.

Registering your valuables on immobilise.com so property can be returned to its rightful owner if stolen.

Working with neighbours by setting up or joining a Neighbourhood Watch scheme. Details can be found at www.ourwatch.org.uk.

By publishing this advice, GMP is encouraging residents to remain vigilant this winter, asking everyone to play their part to keep the homes in Greater Manchester safe. During these darker nights, GMP neighbourhood officers will be stepping up patrols in hotspot areas and knocking on the doors of homes that seem to have been left unsecure.

Superintendent Dave Pester, Greater Manchester Police Force lead for burglary, said: “We know the devastating impact burglary can have, not just on victims but the wider community too. Whilst we did see a decrease in burglary during the start of lockdown earlier this year, with the majority of people spending long periods of time at home, we don’t want to come complacent. We will continue to do all we can to target offenders and work with our local communities to prevent crime happening in the first place.

“Darker nights create a longer window for burglars to enter homes under darkness, so we are also asking residents to be proactive in keeping their homes safe. Taking on board our simple steps to ensure homes are secure with locked doors and alarms if possible, as well as giving the impression that homes are occupied using light timers can all make a big difference. Keeping ladders and tools stored away so they cannot be used to enter your home and installing good outside lighting can all help make it harder for burglars.

“Burglaries can happen any time of the day, so it is essential everyone remains vigilant, both day and night. If we can all be more pro-active in following our advice, burglary should continue to fall.”

