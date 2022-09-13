Go green for Macmillan at coffee mornings

A COFFEE morning in aid of Macmillan at Riverside residential home in Uppermill raised £174.45 for the cancer charity.

“I am thrilled to bits with that total,” said organiser Betty Tomlinson as residents and visitors, including Saddleworth Parish Council chair Cllr Pam Byrne, enjoyed a morning of refreshments, raffle and good company.

The event was part of Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning initiative, which takes place every September to raise funds for the charity.

Frank McLean and John Tomlinson Anne Morris, Jenny Begley and Alma McInnes

There was another Macmillan Coffee Morning coming up on Saturday, September 10 at Greenfield Methodist Church from 10am-12noon, with cakes and treats on sale.

Another event will be held at Diggle Band Club on Friday, September 30 from 10am-1pm. Entry is £3, which includes a hot drink and a cake.

The event is hosted by Paula, Karen and Linda following a two-year gap due to Covid-19. It has been hosted by the trio, previously with their late mother Margaret Hardy, since 2005 and has raised more than £23,000.

Also on Friday, September 30 is a Coffee Morning at Denshaw Village Hall from 10am-12.30pm in aid of the charity, with refreshments available.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

