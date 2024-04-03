‘Good Egg’ Easter treats for Knowsley Junior School pupils

EASTER treats came early for pupils at Knowsley Junior School who were voted ‘Good Eggs’ by their fellow students and teachers.

Each year, every class is awarded with two eggs and pupils vote for the person in their class they think most deserves one, and the second recipient is chosen by the teachers.

The Easter Eggs are donated by Tesco Greenfield, who have supported the awards for numerous years.

The children that won this year’s Good Egg awards are pictured with headteacher Miss Payne: Daisy-Grace Wynn, Ibrahim Hussain, Ibraheem Hussain, Hannah Yates, Jude Stewardson, Rosie Fogerty, Jack Wood, Ruby Hussain, Deen Yousaf, Anna De Boer, Lucas Bottomly-Moss, Guilia Mihuta, Inayah Alyas, Jack Cooper-Wilson, Abigail Holloway, Lyliaa Hughes, Harram Rashid, Olivia Wood, Chloe Fletcher-Shea and Jamie Andrew.

