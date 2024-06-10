Grasscroft’s Josh Thewlis looking forwards after Wembley woe

FOR every winner at Wembley, there is also a loser and Josh Thewlis was left cursing.

But the Grasscroft-based Warrington winger will not mope and let the result affect their Super League campaign.

Thewlis’ early penalty actually put his side 2-0 ahead. However, his only other points came through converting Matt Dufty’s try in the 18-8 loss.

And he knows the Wolves only have themselves to blame for not lifting the Challenge Cup.

After making the journey no professional wants to make, trudging up the Wembley steps to collect a runners-up medal, he told Saddleworth Independent: “It was a tough one to swallow, especially knowing we probably did it to ourselves.

“That the worst part, we killed ourselves in that game. If we were at our best, I think we’d have been able to do the job.”

Such is rugby league’s calendar, Warrington are back in Super League action just six days after losing to Wigan by facing Salford.

Sam Burgess’ side is still in a good position in the table following a strong start to the season.

And 22-yaer-old Thewlis, who posed for a photo after the final hooter with a group of Waterhead fans who made the journey to Wembley, insists there can be no hangover.

He added: “It’s happened now. Sulking and dragging our feet aren’t going to help us going forward. On to the league now.

“It’s hard to swallow but it’s happened now. The League Leaders’ Shield and the Grand Final are in our sights now and we’re not looking over our shoulders.”

