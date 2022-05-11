Great British Spring Clean comes to Uppermill

VOLUNTEERS in Uppermill scoured the village armed with litter pickers as part of The Great British Spring Clean.

Uppermill Community Action Network (UCAN) members are out and about every month picking up rubbish as well as maintaining the towpaths and protecting the environment.

In April they were one of many groups up and down the country cleaning up their areas as part of the national environmental campaign.

The theme of this year’s Great British Spring Clean was ‘One Bag – Big Difference’ to highlight that every act to protect the environment, no matter how small, makes a difference.

UCAN said: “It is also really nice to be out and about meeting like-minded people who stop to talk with us about how they care about the village and how proud they are that the local environment is just so beautiful.

“It is always a very exciting time when the national annual Great British Spring Clean comes around as it gives us such a great opportunity to give even more of our focus to this activity.

“We have certainly found over the many years of regular litter picking that every individual act to protect the environment really does have a positive impact, and that commitment and collective effort continues to make a huge difference.”

If you would like to help UCAN with their activities across the village, their next sessions are on Saturday, April 23 and Thursday, May 12. New volunteers are always welcome.

They usually meet at Spring Gardens, Moorgate Street [by the canal bridge], Uppermill at 10am but sometimes this varies so is confirmed nearer to each date.

As usual, all equipment is provided by the Canal and River Trust (CRT). You are recommended to wear suitable clothing and stout footwear.

For more information, contact Peter Killan on 01457 878361 or email peterkillan@hotmail.com

