Greater Manchester chief set to retire

A CHIEF executive of two key Greater Manchester organisations, who has dedicated his working life to public service, is set to retire next year.

Eamonn Boylan will step down as Chief Executive of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) and Chief Executive of Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) after the Mayoral elections in May 2024.

The process of recruiting his replacement has already begun, after a report was discussed at a GMCA Resources Committee meeting.

Mr Boylan took the helm of GMCA in 2017 and has been in charge at TfGM since 2019.

His retirement will be the culmination of 42 years spent in public service, which has included periods in local government in Manchester, Sheffield and London, as Deputy Chief Executive of the Homes and Communities Agency, and as Chief Executive of Stockport Council.

Mr Boylan has led the organisations through some difficult times, from the terrorist attack on the Manchester Arena in 2017 to the city-region’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the appointment of a new Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police.

But there have also been success stories, including making Greater Manchester’s integrated public transport system the Bee Network a reality, and spearheading the Trailblazer devolution deal signed with the government earlier this year to unlock more local responsibilities for the city-region.

Mr Boylan said leading the two organisations has been the “most challenging but also the most enjoyable” period of his long career.

“I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to work with so many brilliant people inside these organisations and across our city-region,” he commented.

“I am immensely proud of what we have created together in Greater Manchester, and I hope that we continue to grow and prosper and make this city-region the best place to get on, grow up and get old.”

The Mayor of Greater Manchester expressed his gratitude for Mr Boylan’s support during his time in office.

“Eamonn has been a great support to me since I first took office in May 2017 and I have always appreciated his strong counsel over the years,” Andy Burnham said.

“He has got us through some of our most challenging times and also our positive times, including overseeing the introduction of the Bee Network.

“He should be extremely proud of his legacy in our city-region and the difference his work has made to people’s lives.

“It is a testament to the man that he has committed his whole working life to public service, and he absolutely deserves to retire on his own terms on a high. We will miss him.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

