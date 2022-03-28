Greenfield Brass Band starts 35th year on high note

IT has been a busy and successful start to Greenfield Brass Band’s 35th year as they put on a packed-out concert and also took part in the North West Area Brass Band Competition.

The Winter Concert saw the band, led by Musical Director Dennis Hadfield, welcome special guests the Pennine Singers to Friezland Church Hall for an afternoon of music and singing.

Guests filled the church and also tucked into refreshments, helping to raise £400 for each of the band and the church.

Dennis, who joined Greenfield Brass Band last October, said: “It was a fantastic concert and great to perform our area test piece ‘Facets of Glass’ in front of a live audience.

“The band was outstanding and our guests, The Pennine Singers, directed by Liz Brocklehurst, performed beautifully.

“Greenfield Brass Band will now go forward with confidence in our quest to enhance the cultural calendar of our community and we look forward to working with other local venues and organisations.”

A week later the band was back on stage in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens at the North West Area Brass Band Competition 3rd Section.

It was their first competition since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and their fine performance earned them fifth place of out 15 bands in the section.

Dennis said: “On stage we performed to the very best of our ability and gave a great account of Gordon Langford’s ‘Facets of Glass’.



“The success of the Winter Concert and the contest result caps off a very positive start to the band’s 35th year.”

Greenfield will next be playing on Thursday, June 2 when they have been invited to play at the beacon lighting above Greenfield at ‘Pots and Pans’.

Then they are putting on a Jubilee Concert on Friday, June 3 at Uppermill Civic Hall with Oldham Music Service Youth Brass Band, starting at 7.30pm. Ticket information will be released soon.

And on Friday, June 10 they will be in action for Whit Friday, competing at contests around the area for the popular annual occasion.

• Find out more about Greenfield Brass Band on their website www.greenfieldbrassband.co.uk

or their Facebook page.

They are on the lookout for tutti cornet, BBb bass and bass trombone players to complete their line-up. Please get in touch via Facebook for more information.

