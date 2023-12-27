Greenfield business teases New Year changes

A HEALTH focused cafe in Greenfield has closed its doors but the business has exciting plans for the new year.

Health Honey, a cafe and cold pressed juice company, specialises in healthy food and drinks, using seasonal produce and organic where possible.

Although the business at 93 Chew Valley Road which served healthy refreshments and protein snacks suitable for all diets is shutting up shop after more than four years, Health Honey is still very much currently open for business online.

“We are still taking orders, we aren’t going anywhere,” the company wrote on Facebook. “We have something new coming for you in the new year.

“In the meantime, our products are still available online for delivery nationwide. Please feel free to DM us any order queries and any orders already placed are still scheduled.

“As a business, we have evolved in a new direction and we cannot wait to share with you all.”

Health Honey has since teased what might be on the horizon in 2024 in some short videos on its social media channels.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

