Greenfield cafe closes doors

A GREENFIELD café has been forced to close its doors after admitting financial difficulties.

Dome, on Kinders Lane, proved a popular addition after opening on September 3, 2022.

However, owner Jessica Hardie has taken the painful decision to shut because of the current financial climate.

In a statement, she said: “It is with a very heavy heart to announce Dome is to permanently close.

“I’m sure everyone is aware of the difficulties facing anyone owning or running an independent establishment.

“Unfortunately due to increasing costs, unsustainable trading conditions amongst various other financial difficulties and other unexpected issues, it is no longer feasible to continue this journey by myself.”

Despite the blow of closing, Jessica hinted the name may reappear in a different location.

She added: “Hopefully this isn’t the end of Dome as we know it.

“You all know the love and passion I have for my food and the joy it can bring to you all.

“Keep your eyes peeled as I look ahead at brighter days and a potential new HQ.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

