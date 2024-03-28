Greenfield ‘fair’ continues after more than 800 years

Images by Saddleworth Independent

TRADITION and village history remain alive, despite the changeable weather, as Greenfield’s ancient Maundy Thursday ‘fair’ goes on.

The market at Road End was reputedly mentioned in the Magna Carta.

Legend has it the 1215 document – signed by King John at Runnymede – decrees at least one stall must open on Maundy Thursday every year.

If not, the privilege provided by Magna Carta would cease and an Act of Parliament would be required to re-start what was originally known as a ‘chartered pot fair.’

Over the 809 years since its signing, there have been times when the gathering at the junction of Chew Valley Road and Kinders Lane has come close to extinction.

When tradition was again threatened in the late 1960s and early 1970s, greengrocer Eric Ashworth ensured the fair survived.

While not as busy as in its heyday, Road End Fair continues to be a major part of Greenfield’s Easter tradition.

And a good number of stallholders turned out despite the late March chill, all raising funds for worthy causes including Francis House Children’s Hospice, Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, Friezland Christ Church, St Mary’s Church, Greenfield, Greenfield’s Whit Friday brass band contest, the village’s Methodist Chapel, The Donkey Sanctuary, The Dogs Trust and Saddleworth Historical Society, which will set up a base in the village.

And among the things on sale are books, plants, bags, jams and cakes.

Please support if you can and help keep a Saddleworth tradition alive. Stalls will be open until at least noon on Thursday, March 29.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

