Greenfield firm wins another top garden award

A GREENFIELD-BASED greenhouse business is celebrating once more after scooping another prestigious award.

Hartley Botanic won the best tradestand prize at the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) Flower Show Tatton Park.

The ‘Feel Good’ display impressed judges with its captivating display of four beautiful, handmade Greenhouses, highlighting the well-being benefits of ‘grow your own.’

The tradestand, which was designed, built, and planted by garden landscaping firm, Base Squared, also received the 5* award accolade.

Judges at the Cheshire event assessed the styling and planting of the greenhouses, which feature a variety of melons, tomatoes, corn, purple sprouting broccoli, courgettes, and tender herbs like basil.

Additionally, several salad varieties adorn the display, complemented by bedding plants such as petunias and marigolds.

And Hartley Botanic’s chief executive, Tom Barry, could not hide his delight.

He said: “We are incredibly proud to receive the ‘Best Tradestand’ recognition at RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2023.

“The show is particularly important for us, as it attracts the really passionate and knowledgeable gardener – those customers who will see the full potential of owning a Hartley Botanic Greenhouse.

“The ‘Feel Good’ theme embodies a passionate ambition to empower customers to experience the joy of growing their own fresh produce firsthand.

“Our commitment and efforts have been recognised by this award.”

At the heart of the Feel Good tradestand were four handcrafted greenhouses, which had been thoughtfully planted with a wide array of edible crops, demonstrating the pleasure of watching fruits and vegetables emerge from seed as well as the nutritional advantages of growing your own produce.

Hartley Botanic’s greenhouses illustrated their practical, primary function as incredible growing spaces but also suggested their additional benefit as outdoor spaces for relaxing among plants, with serene seating areas.

To maintain the ‘Feel Good’ theme, the external planting utilised a calming, muted colour palette of purples and whites, accentuated by scented lavender and tall verbena bonariensis.

The incorporation of grasses added a soothing element to the overall ambience, creating an atmosphere of relaxation and tranquility.

Hartley Botanic, based on Wellington Road, is used to receiving honours.

In April 2021, it was awarded a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the International category as a result for the stratospheric growth of its business internationally.

In 2017, its entire product range was endorsed by the RHS and since that year it has won 5* for all but one of its tradestands at RHS Chelsea, RHS Hampton Court and RHS Tatton Park.

A spokesperson for the trade stand assessor panel at RHS Flower Show Tatton Park said: “Hartley displayed a fantastic attention to detail. They showcased outstanding garden and plant design producing a creative, intricate, and engaging display, deservedly positioning it as our best trade stand in show.”

