Greenfield glows with Christmas spirit at tree switch-on

A SPRINKLING of snow, carols and festive refreshments all ensured there was plenty of Christmas spirit at Greenfield’s tree lights switch-on.

The event saw locals of all ages gather around the village tree, on Chew Valley Road near the bridleway.

Boarshurst Brass Band filled the air with Christmas music and carols before the countdown to switching on the lights by Trevor Baxter, a Greenfield-based journalist who is heavily involved in community activities.

The festive fun continued afterwards with refreshments served at Boarshurst Band Club.

Pictures thanks to Gill McCulley.

