LOCAL children got their creative juices flowing to design a logo for this year’s Greenfield Whit Friday Brass Band Contest.

Pupils from Greenfield Primary School and Greenfield St Mary’s CE Primary got involved in a competition run by the contest’s committee.

Out of more than 60 entries, four youngsters were awarded prizes and the artwork will feature on products which will be sold to help boost funds in support of the village’s brass band.

Liz Mooney, a member of Greenfield Whit Friday Brass Band Contest Committee, told the Independent: “In one of our committee meetings, it was suggested that we could sell some merchandise to advertise and raise further funds for our own Greenfield Whit Friday Brass Band and invent a logo that could be used on the day.

“On thinking about it, I came up with the idea of running a competition between the two Greenfield primary schools to design the logo. So I designed the entry forms and distributed them between the two schools.

“The competition proved to be extremely popular with over 60 entries! It was very difficult for our Chair, Jamie Curley, and his wife Deborah to choose the winner, so they awarded a further three prizes for highly commended entries.”

Harry Taylor, in Year 3 at Greenfield St Mary’s, won a £50 Smyths toy voucher after coming in first place with his design of a sheep playing a drum.

The three designs which were highly commended are Isabella Mooney, Year 4 at Greenfield Primary (trumpet); Finlay Nikolich, Year 2 at Greenfield St Mary’s (flowery drum), and Elaine, Year 3 at Greenfield Primary (black and white with buildings) who each won a £10 voucher.

Liz added: “It was lovely to involve the community in this and hopefully this will now be a regular event.

“A big thank you to Greenfield Primary School and Greenfield St Mary’s for taking part and to all the children that entered the competition.

“Get your Greenfield Whit Friday 2024 souvenirs in the park on the day. All monies go to the Whit Friday funds.”

Jamie added: “The 2024 logo will feature on all our activities this year and emphasise our family friendly nature. This year people can also support us by buying tickets for our superb raffle (30 prizes from luxury hampers to Oldham Athletic tickets) at Tesco Greenfield on April 27 and 28 or the King William.

And don’t forget on the night the fabulous food court at the King William. It costs about £10,000 to run Whit Friday and we rely on volunteers to make the event go smoothly, if you want to get involved in this 102 year old tradition let us know!”

Bands from up and down the country, and even abroad, will march the streets of Saddleworth once more for the Whit Friday Brass Band Contests on May 24.

