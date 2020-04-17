Greenfield man jailed for nearly 14 years for firearms and drugs offences

A GREENFIELD man has been jailed for 13 years and 8 months after officers found a revolver and cash in his car following a collision in Oldham.

At Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court on Friday, April 17, Benjamin Harrison, 35, of Butterworth Way, was sentenced after pleading guilty to:

Possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate

Possessing a prohibited firearm – a Lebeau Freres Brevet single shot revolver

Possession with intent to supply cocaine

Possession with intent to supply diamorphine/Heroin

Possession with intent to supply Ketamine.

On Tuesday, January 21 Harrison’s VW Caddy was involved in a collision at the junction of Chapel Road and Oldham Road.

GMP’s Force Xcalibre Team, part of GMP’s Serious Organised Crime Group set up to tackle forcewide gun-crime, conducted a search of the car.

They discovered a hide in the vehicle which contained the revolver and a large quantity of Class A and B drugs as well as cash.

A further house search on Forth Road in Radcliffe revealed ammunition and items which could be used in the production of drugs.

The value of the drugs is estimated to be in the region of £400,000. More than £37,000 in cash was also seized.

The revolver and drugs haul found

Detective Inspector Claire McGuire of GMP’s Force Xcalibre Team said: “This was a significant seizure which has taken an illegal firearm off the streets as well as a large quantity of drugs.

“This weapon was used to further Harrison’s criminality and its seizure makes our communities safer.

“The Force Xcalibre Team is committed to eradicating these illegal weapons from our communities and preventing them from being used by organised criminal gangs.

“Today’s result sends a strong message that illegal drug use and those carrying illegal firearms will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester.

“Harrison now has a long time in prison to contemplate his foolish choices.”

Share this story: Tweet





Print

