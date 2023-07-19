Greenfield pupils take home gold in Oldham Schools’ Cross Country Competition

By Jessica Kilmartin

A SADDLEWORTH school has been a huge success in the Oldham Primary Cross-Country Competition – running home with first overall.

Key stage three pupils at Greenfield Primary, on Shaw Street, made a triumphant debut at the intermediate level of the event at Stoneleigh Park, in the Derker area of the town.

And the sweet smell of success is wafting through the air after children raced their way to the top of the podium, claiming both gold and silver in their classes.

Training for the event took place twice a week and all students chosen to represent the school put in the utmost effort.

Emily Cassinelli, head of PE at Greenfield Primary, told Saddleworth Independent “It’s all about taking part, the team spirit was amazing.

“At training we focus on technique, like using the power from moving your arms to help you run uphill.”

Miss Cassinelli hopes many of the children can apply these skills when they run for Greenfield in the Saddleworth Olympics, which will take place later this summer.

Go team Greenfield!

Results:

Year 3/4 girls: 1st

Year 3/4 boys: 1st

Year 5/6 girls: 1st

Year 5/6 boys: 2nd

Overall: 1st

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

