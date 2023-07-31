Greenfield schoolgirl’s kindness recognised at special assembly

A KIND-HEARTED Greenfield schoolgirl received the recognition she deserved after raising hundreds of pounds for charity.

Olivia Collins was so taken by tales she heard of those less fortunate, she decided to do something.

And after a family fun day raised a total of £845, the seven-year-old’s efforts were honoured as the whole of Greenfield Primary School gathered.

Proud mum Emma said: “The school had an assembly about kindness and Olivia came home and said she wanted to raise money.

“She said about taking the kitchen table and some cakes down to Greenfield Park the next day. That was too soon but she asked for weeks and weeks and kept saying she wanted to do something.

“Eventually, we held a family fun day at Uppermill Cricket Club, to which lots of family and friends turned up.

“There was bouncy castles, challenges, games to play, a stall selling pre-loved toys that everyone donated and lots of craft.

“Olivia chose Dr Kershaw’s because she said that as it was full of poorly people, she wanted it to be nice place.”

Helped by schoolfriends Esma and Holly, Olivia’s event was a hit and there are plans for another for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, with her mother prepared to start baking again as the cake stall was the most popular.

As she was presented with a certificate in honour of her work at the assembly full of about 260 children, Jill Kirkham from Dr Kershaw’s – whose base is on Turf Lane in Royton – paid tribute and found out the pupils’ understanding with a fine answer to her question, ‘What is a hospice?’

Headteacher Mike Wood also saluted what Olivia, along with her friends who also received certificates from Jill, had done as Dr Kershaw’s was a cause close to his heart after having personal experiences of it.

He told them: “To raise any amount of money is amazing and says a lot about your character and who you are.”

