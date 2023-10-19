Greenfield station accessibility plans delight MP

PLANS to make Greenfield railway station finally accessible on both sides have been welcomed by the area’s MP, Debbie Abrahams.

Saddleworth Independent revealed the site, on Shaw Hall Bank Road, will be thoroughly examined with a view to easing the issue, particularly on the side heading towards West Yorkshire.

Installing a lift to that platform, that can be accessed from Oldham Road, is likely to be the preferred option.

However, investigations will be made into possibly reopening another access route.

Greenfield station will see longer platforms to accommodate the larger trains that will run once the project is complete.

And those responsible for upgrading stations will ensure both sides are fully accessible.

That news, which will be part of the multi-billion pound TransPennine Route Upgrade project, was hailed by Ms Abrahams – a long time campaigner on the issue.

However, she will continue to press about others affecting the area – including plan to close Greenfield’s ticket office

The Labour representative said: “I am delighted with the news that Greenfield Station will become accessible on both sides.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported our campaign. This is something I have been pressing for since my election in 2011.

“I will continue to press for greater detail on how this will be achieved and on what timescale.

“I remain wary of any changes given we have had so many promises broken by this Government when it comes to rail, such as the recent cancellation of HS2 and the drastic scaling back of Northern Powerhouse Rail last year.

“Moreover, we must recognise that this is the bare minimum that can we deserve and I will continue my campaigns on further improvements at Greenfield Station.

“This includes fighting to save the ticket office at Greenfield. Since the recent plans to close almost every ticket office in the country, including ours at Greenfield were first proposed, I have been campaigning to save them.

“I have written to the Equality and Human Rights Commission Chief Executive, Marcial Boo, about the impact of the proposals on inequalities for disabled and older people.

“After my call for evidence from station users I also wrote to Huw Merriman MP, Minister for Rail, to express the concern of local residents about the proposed closure of the ticket office at Greenfield Station.

“We also have the ongoing saga of a service from TransPennine Express that is simply not fit for purpose.

“Whilst there is some progress after Government finally took over the franchise back in May we are still seeing significant delays and last minute cancellations affecting people’s journeys.”

