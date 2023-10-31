Greenfield station ticket office to stay open after U-turn on plans

GREENFIELD railway station’s ticket office will stay open – much to the delight of Saddleworth’s MP, Debbie Abrahams.

A public outcry over the Rail Delivery Group’s plan to shut almost all of the nation’s 1,007 outlets in an effort to reduce costs has caused a U-turn.

Now the facility at Shaw Hall Bank Road will remain in place after campaigning by politicians, unions, rail user groups and charities.

And Mrs Abrahams could not contain her delight as she said: “I am delighted with the news that the ticket office Greenfield Station will stay open.

“I want to say a massive thank you to the many residents who took part in my call for evidence over the summer which informed my letter to the Transport Minister.

“I truly believe that the proposals to close the ticket offices was an exclusionary and discriminatory policy and was pleased the chief executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission wrote to me to confirm that he ‘shared my concerns’ about this.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in September that closing ticket offices was, ‘the right thing for the British public and British taxpayers’ because ‘only one in 10 tickets are sold currently in ticket offices.’

But the RDG has been told by Transport Secretary Mark Harper its proposals do not meet thresholds and train operators should withdraw them.

He said: “We have engaged with accessibility groups throughout this process and listened carefully to passengers as well as my colleagues in parliament.

“The proposals that have resulted from this process do not meet the high thresholds set by ministers, and so the government has asked train operators to withdraw their proposals.

“We will continue our work to reform our railways with the expansion of contactless Pay As You Go ticketing, making stations more accessible through our Access for All programme and £350 million funding through our Network North plan to improve accessibility at up to 100 stations.”

The RDG, which represents rail companies, defended its proposals as being an attempt to balance the ‘changing needs of customers’ with ‘the significant financial challenge faced by the industry.’

Chief executive Jacqueline Starr said: “While these plans won’t now be taken forward, we will continue to look at other ways to improve passenger experience while delivering value for the taxpayer.

“Our priority remains to secure a vibrant long-term future for the industry and all those who work in it.”

Now Mrs Abrahams will work towards making Greenfield Station truly accessible, which Saddleworth Independent revealed is part of the multi-billion pound TransPennine Route Upgrade scheme.

She added: “I will continue in my work to campaign for greater accessibility at the station and am very pleased with the recent news that it will become accessible on both sides.

“This is something I have been pressing for since my election in 2011 and I will continue to press for greater detail on how and when this will be achieved.”

