Greenfield train station’s accessibility to be improved

GREENFIELD train station will finally become accessible on both sides as part of a multi-billion pound rail project.

The Transpennine Route Upgrade will see lines between Manchester Victoria and York electrified in a scheme costing between £8.5 billion and £11.5 billion.

Gantries and cables are in place up until Stalybridge, with testing to take place this year before the introduction of electric trains in 2024.

Now plans are being drawn up for the stretch between Stalybridge and Huddersfield – and Saddleworth Independent has learned that will eventually be good news for rail users.

The current site, on Shaw Hall Bank Road, will be thoroughly examined with a view to making it more accessible, particularly on the side heading towards West Yorkshire – which is currently only accessed via a footbridge.

Installing a lift to that platform, that would be accessed from Oldham Road, is likely to be the preferred option.

However, investigations will be made into possible reopening another access route.

Greenfield station will see longer platforms to accommodate the larger trains that will run once the project is complete.

And those responsible for upgrading stations will ensure both sides are fully accessible.

Plans and proposals will be drawn up before any work takes place, it may be at least three years before anyone notices a difference.

How the gantries carrying the cables will be put in place will also have to be carefully planned, especially on stretches that run close to properties.

So far, much of the installation has taken place overnight but the proximity of homes and businesses may prove a sticking point.

Saddleworth Viaduct will also have work done on it, as will Standedge Tunnel, although it is thought that can accommodate the change to electric without fundamental changes to its structure.

Greenfield station’s accessibility has long been a bone of contention for Oldham East and Saddleworth MP Debbie Abrahams, who has taken the matter to parliament.

She has asked in the House of Commons: “When will my disabled constituents get a fully accessible station?

“Greenfield station in my constituency is completely inaccessible.

“Anyone with a mobility impairment, or young children in a buggy, may be able to get a train from Greenfield to Manchester, but they would not be able to come back because they would have to get over the footbridge to get to the exit, which is impossible.

“We have applied for every grant available to us to address this and we have never been successful.

In reply, transport minister Chris Heaton-Harris, said: “This is a Victorian network. While 75 per cent of all passenger journeys go through step-free stations, that means there is a huge number of old stations that need major improvements.”

Greenfield station has already seen one change because of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, with the installation of artwork done by Year 10 pupils at Saddleworth School.

Artist Chris Cyprus, who co-ordinated the scheme, told them: “Your work will inspire other students along the line. It’s about believing in what you can do.

“You are the seeds of the whole story. It’s an honour and a privilege to do something like this.”

The whole scheme, which will eventually take in 70 miles of track, is not expected to be complete until the middle of the next decade.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

