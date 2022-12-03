Breaking News Business Featured

Greenfield’s Old Cobblers to open late for Christmas

Gary Carter December 3, 2022

A POPULAR Greenfield store is to reward customers before Christmas by opening late.

And The Old Cobblers will have mulled wine for all and as they say for people they regard more as friends: “I’m sure we will open a treat bottle or two!”

The Old Cobblers specialises in natural wine, craft beer and award winning coffee – Photo by GGC Media Ltd

The Kinders Lane shop, which sells beer, wine, spirits, cheese, meats and many other things, including socks, hats, soap and books, will open its doors on Thursday, December 15 until 9pm.

The big man has popped in for the festive season

It will do the same again seven days later and customers will be able to take advantage of an offer.

For wine drinkers, or people purchasing wine for others, can buy five bottles and get one free.

The Old Cobblers is situated on Kinders Lane in Greenfield

Any cheese and meats, from The Courtyard Dairy and Curing Rebels, must be ordered on December 15, otherwise it will be too late.

But the latter date may also see birthday celebrations.

All of the produce is carefully selected – there is LOADS to choose from – photo by GGC Media Ltd

The Old Cobblers, run by Lou and Badger – who was born on December 22, has proved a huge hit since opening its doors and has a loyal customer base – many of whom nip in for a coffee during the day.

It will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve but will close a little earlier – as they say, it will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day for fun and family time!

