Greenhouse manufacturer to showcase over 80 years of heritage at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

A SHOWCASE of greenhouses and glasshouses by Greenfield-based Hartley Botanic spanning eight decades will be on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The stand will communicate the manufacturer’s heritage and reputation – built over 83 years – with four handmade structures, each representing different eras in the company’s history.

The stand traces the manufacturer’s legacy using its structures from a 1950s vintage Semi-Dodecagon Greenhouse to a modern-day Opus Grand Botanic.

The stand has been built and planted by Stewart Landscape Construction with design and styling by Llevelo Garden Design.

There will be a vintage Semi-Dodecagon Greenhouse (built in the 1950s), a Hartley 6 Grow and Store (representing the 60s and 70s), a Victorian Terrace (90s) and a Modern Horticulture Opus Grand Botanic (present day).

The structures have been dressed to represent the relevant decades using planting schemes, garden tools and accessories typical of each decade to offer a journey through Hartley Botanic’s legacy and the history of greenhouse gardening as a whole.

Tom Barry, CEO, said: “Hartley Botanic has an unrivalled history when it comes to English glasshouse and greenhouse manufacture and generations of customers have put their trust in the hands of our expert, time served, highly skilled craftsmen.

“We wanted the stand to communicate this. As a historic business, we are in a unique position to be able to provide an overview of the way greenhouse design and use has developed and changed over the decades.”

Hartley Botanic was founded in 1938 by brothers Vincent (RHS fellow) and Norman Hartley following their ground-breaking aluminium greenhouse design.

The English manufacturer is an authority on greenhouse design and use over the decades, having been making its horticultural buildings for over 83 years from its original factory in Greenfield.

A hugely respected brand within the horticultural world, it is the manufacturer of choice for leading organisations, institutions and designers with structures commissioned by the RHS, the National Trust, Kew Gardens, Glasgow Botanic Gardens, Massachusetts Horticultural Society, Oxford Botanical Gardens, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Blenheim Palace, The Lingholm Estate and Hampton Court Palace. Its entire product range is endorsed by the Royal Horticultural Society.

In April this year, Hartley Botanic was awarded a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the international trade category, thanks to the significant growth of its international business, driven largely by demand from customers in the United States.

For more information about Hartley Botanic and its products, visit www.hartley-botanic.co.uk

