Grotton gets cleaned up by volunteers of all ages

LITTER pickers of all ages were out and about Grotton to help clean up their community.

The event was organised by LSG Litter Heroes and saw the volunteers brave heavy rain to tidy up around Grotton Park. Organiser Sarah Hutchings said: “Back in April I was out on a walk and I saw the council clearing around the bridle path in Lees.

“They did a cracking job and it made me think about setting up a community litter pick. I put a post on Facebook to see if anyone would be interested and lots were!

“I got in touch with Cllr Sam Al-Hamdani and, along with a couple of others, our first clean-up was May 1.

“It was really successful. I’d say more than 25 brilliant people turned up and they collected more than 50 bags of litter!

“A few of us decided it would be good to organise another one in June and now it’s a monthly event.

“It’s so good to see a community come together for a great cause. The best thing is the kids who join us – they seem to really enjoy it and if we can teach them to bin their rubbish or take it home, then it’s a win-win.”

The LSG monthly litter picks are held on the first Saturday of the month from 10am-12noon, focussing on different grot-spot around Lees, Springhead and Grotton.

The next events are planned for August 7, September 4, October 2 and November 6.

Find out more on Facebook: LSGLitterHeroes

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

