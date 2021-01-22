Growing panes! Window of opportunity for new greenhouse as Hartley Botanic launches The Sale

WHEN it comes to the manufacture of greenhouses and glasshouses, no-one does it quite like Greenfield-based Hartley Botanic.

For 80 years, the company has built a reputation as prestigious as the handmade products created at its Wellington Road site.

The foundations for their success – including an increase in sales during England’s first lockdown last Spring – stand on five key pillars of service: beauty and elegance, structurally superior, reputation beyond compare, unrivalled knowledge and expertise plus exceptional delivery of service.

And now with the launch of ‘The Sale’ Hartley Botanic hope more customers will be tempted to banish the January blues by going ‘green’.

Sale prices are revealed exclusively to customers when they request a Hartley Botanic brochure.

A greenhouse means you can grow your own fresh produce but it also makes it easier to enjoy your garden in miserable weather.

Lockdown has made owning a glasshouse or greenhouse more desirable than ever and the sale may just provide the necessary impetus for those mulling one over.

HB was founded in 1938 by brothers Vincent (RHS fellow) and Norman Hartley following their ground-breaking aluminium greenhouse design. Previously structures were made of wood and wrought iron.

In February 2017 Hartley Botanic became the only aluminium glasshouse and greenhouse manufacturer to be endorsed by the Royal Horticultural Society.

They are now the greenhouse manufacturer of choice for leading horticulture organisations and institutions including the RHS, the National Trust, Kew Gardens, Glasgow Botanic Gardens, Massachusetts Horticultural Society, Oxford Botanical, Blenheim Palace and Hampton Court Palace, to name a few.

All Hartley Botanic’s glasshouses and greenhouses are handmade, bespoke and made to order.

Customers interested in purchasing a Hartley Botanic Greenhouse or browsing a brochure should visit: www.hartley-botanic.co.uk or call 01457 819 155 for more information.

