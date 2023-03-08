Gymnast sets a high bar with English title

A DIGGLE gymnast is officially the best bar none after winning an English title.

Poppy Blair came top of more than 60 elite competitors in the bars discipline at the English Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

She followed that up with a fifth-placed finish on the floor, sixth on the beam and a fourth-placed overall ranking.

Poppy, 14, is no stranger to recognition after earning a place on the England Gymnastics squad last year and competing for her country in the Czech Republic.

And the pupil at Oldham’s Blue Coat School, who trains at Tameside School of Gymnastics at the Active Ken Ward Centre in Hattersley, showed what she can do at the Telford International Centre in Shropshire.

Poppy was also the national beam champion at elite grades aged 11.

She started gymnastics aged three, attending the recreation sessions at the Active Ken Ward centre in Hattersley, before moving to Hyde’s Tameside School of Gymnastics at six and is now coached by Cerys Allen, Mike Lea and Vikki Bamber.

And proud mother Rebecca saluted the school’s role in Poppy’s development.

She said: “They are very supportive and allow her to train leave school early on Friday afternoons so she can train.”

