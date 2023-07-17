Halal Food Festival to serve up mouth-watering weekend

A MOUTH-WATERING array of exhibitors and street food vendors will serve up a treat at The Halal Food Festival.

The event takes place at Manchester’s Bowlers Exhibition Centre on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday 20, following a spectacular show in Birmingham.

There will be more than 150 exhibitors, outdoor street food vendors, an indoor exhibition with Muslim lifestyle stalls and entertainment, delivering a tasty bank holiday weekend for an expected 20,000 foodies.

Bilal Khan, organiser and festival director, said: “Being able to host The Halal Food Festival is like a dream come true, bringing friends and families together to socialise, eat and celebrate the Halal lifestyle.

“We encourage all walks of like to join us to learn a little more about our integration into UK.

“It is also a great opportunity for us to champion Halal businesses, hoping to take them from being small start-ups to leading enterprises in their respected fields.”

The street food vendors will represent areas from all over the globe including Afrikana, Redfern Kitchen, Myos Japanese Fusion, The Dutch Fishmen, Cleopatra’ from the Middle East, artisan hot dogs by Malik Butchers, and Manchester’s own Afro Carribean Ritas Reign.

The main arena will host Halal lifestyle brands ranging from fashion, jewellery, Islamic art, charitable causes plus so much more.

Celebrity chefs such as Pulwasha, Mia Dia from The Islam Channel and KanD Man from BBC Asian Network will host live cooking demonstrations. Tiktok sensation ‘Mr Tee’, most probably the best ice cream man in Great Britain is also set to play host.

There will also be an ‘Artisan Market’ hosted by ‘Muslim Instashop Expo’. Expect fine delicacies, home décor, arts and crafts, fashion and beauty.

Tickets for the Halal Food Festival are available to buy online: https://www.thehalalfoodfestival.com/. Prices start at £7. The event runs from 11am to 7pm each day.

