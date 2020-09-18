Hall of famer – digital expert Becki honoured at Teaching awards

A HOPWOOD Hall College tutor has been recognised at the prestigious Pearson National Teaching awards.

Chosen from thousands of nominations, Becki Lee, has become one of 76 Silver Award winners across the country.

She was honoured in the Digital Innovator of the Year category for her outstanding daily commitment to changing the lives of her students.

Becki’s efforts as Head of Quality and Student Experience have led to Hopwood Hall College becoming recognised as a national example of best practice for digital learning.

The Middleton-based facility has now hosted a number of conferences for other Further Education colleges.

Becki has also written articles for educational press and provides eLearning support to other schools on a one-to-one basis.

She is now in the running for one of only 14 Gold Awards later in the year, in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional teachers-founded in 1998 by Lord David Puttnam-to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with.

This year marks its 22nd year of celebrating, award-winning teachers, teaching assistants, headteachers and lecturers across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Becki said: “This award wouldn’t have been possible without the team I’ve got working with me.

“Digital innovation is a team effort; it isn’t just me. I’m just representing all those people who believed in eLearning years ago when many people didn’t.”

Michael Morpurgo, celebrated author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “Over the past year, we have, all of us, come to appreciate and respect the value of teachers. They have so often been taken for granted. Not any more.

“Parents know now what it takes to teach, and teach well, and how much commitment, dedication and enthusiasm and knowledge and understanding, yes – and patience.

“Children know it too, if they didn’t before. So many missed their teachers as well as their friends. Let’s now praise them, wish them well and above all, thank them.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “Teachers and school staff up and down the country consistently go above and beyond for their students.

“This is especially true over the past few months. It is down to their hard work that schools have been able to open their gates to all pupils again for the start of the new term.

“I cannot say thank you enough for everything they have done.”

The National Teaching Awards are open to every school in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

